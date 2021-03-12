Summer Holidays Abroad To Spain Back On As UK Government To Introduce Travel Certification

Summer Holidays Abroad To Spain Back On As UK Government ‘Will Introduce Travel Certification’, Says Transport Secretary.

Summer Holidays abroad to Spain look likely to be back on as the UK’s transport secretary has confirmed that the government “will introduce” a form of travel certification.

Grant Shapps told MPs today that the Global Travel Taskforce was looking at both Iata’s Travel Pass and the World Economic Forum’s Common Pass- he also confirmed the Global Travel Taskforce’s report will be made public on April 12.

Boris Johnson said the taskforce would report on April 12 when he laid out his roadmap out of lockdown on February 22 – but he did not specify whether this was to him or whether details would be released to businesses and the public on the same day.

Asked by transport committee chairman Hew Merriman to confirm that point, Shapps said: “April 12 is the date that we will report back, and make that public as well on the same day.”

He also stressed: “Travel won’t resume until, at the earliest, May 17.” The transport committee had been calling for confirmation of the April 12 report to be made public and called on ministers not to delay the proposed May 17 restart.

Airlines and tour operators have been calling for a copy of the report on April 12 as it is five weeks before May 17, giving them time to plan for a restart of operations on that date if given the go-ahead.

Spain’s Tourism Minister announced recently that vaccine passports could begin in May.

