SPAIN’S health minister says that the current State of Alarm could be extended beyond May 9

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has said on Friday, March 12 that she is not ruling out extending the current State of Alarm beyond the May 9 deadline, but has reiterated that “the current objective” of the Ministry is to get the Covid cumulative incidence rate down below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In an interview with RNE, Ms Darias said that once that figure is reached, Spain can once again begin thinking about a “normal scenario.”

-- Advertisement --



When asked directly if the State of Alarm would be extended, she said:

“We will have to see, now what we are doing is lowering the incidence.”

It will all depend, she said, on the “exemplary behaviour of citizens. The way is not to look back,” said Ms Darias.

The Ministry has already decided to close perimeters during Easter and the San José bridge to prevent people from travelling, and just this morning Madrid has finally agreed to abide by the rules after several days of going back and forth.

The deputy minister of Public Health Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, did, however, insist that he will appeal the decision.

“By not agreeing with the technical effectiveness of the measure and understanding that legally the Ministry of Health cannot impose an agreement of the Interterritorial Health Council that it has not been adopted by consensus and that it is not legally binding.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s State Of Alarm Could Be Extended Beyond May”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.