Spain’s Cumulative Incidence Rate Continues To Fall

SPAIN’S Covid cumulative incidence rate continues to fall

Overall, the Covid numbers in Spain have continued their gradual decline this week. On Friday, March 12, the Ministry of Health reported an additional 5,348 new coronavirus infections, 2,803 of which have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The new numbers bring the cumulative incidence rate down to 130 cases per 100, 000 inhabitants, slightly lower than the 132 recorded the previous day, but a good jump down from the 149 cases recorded a week ago.

Covid-related fatalities are also in the decline; 173 more deaths have been reported on Friday, bringing the weekly total to 483 people who have lost their lives.

Also on Friday, Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias told RNE during an interview that she couldn’t rule out extending the current state of alarm beyond May 9, but reiterated that the focus of the Ministry right now is getting the Covid incidence rate down below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, Andalucía and Castilla y Leon have decided, as a precautionary measure, to temporarily suspend the use of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid fears of its health implications. Several countries have already decided to stop or limit the use of the jab, even though the EMA’s safety committee insists that there is no correlation between the vaccine and the side-effects reported in Denmark and Austria.

The decision has now been taken by the government to close the perimeters of the majority of the autonomous communities over Easter and the San Jose bridge. Madrid has finally conceded to the measures, but the deputy minister of Public Health Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, has made it clear that he will appeal the decision.

