Spain Launches Campaign To Protect The Brown Bear

SPAIN launches a campaign to protect the brown bear from climate change.

The brown bear has been experiencing a slow comeback in northern Spain in recent years, and a new campaign launched by the European Life program has set an objective to encourage population growth even further. ‘Bears with a future’ aims to protect the species from the effects of climate change by planting some 150,000 additional trees and large shrubs in their habitat.

According to the Spanish Catalogue of Threatened Species, the brown bear in this country faces two distinct climatic challenges. Firstly, the rise in global temperatures means that bears aren’t hibernating for as long each year, exposing them to more dangers. Secondly, irregular harvests of native fruits such as blueberries have severely depleted their food supply.

The project has a total budget of €2.58 million, will have a contribution from the European Union of almost €2 million and will last until March 31, 2025. The aim is twofold; to ensure the animals have enough food that they don’t have to come too close to humans and to educate the public about this endangered species.

In addition to protecting Spain’s bear population, the actions of the project, according to the Oso Pardo Foundation (FOP), also represent an opportunity to promote rural development and create jobs linked to nature conservation.

