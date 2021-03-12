SOCIETY has ‘just accepted’ dead women.

Labour’s shadow domestic violence minister, Jess Phillips has spoken out to say that society has “just accepted” the death of women as “one of those things.”

In what has become a tradition during the International Women’s Day debate she read out the names of the women and girls that have been killed this year in the UK, where the primary perpetrator of the attack is a man. This year’s terrifyingly long list contained 118 names.

-- Advertisement --



This list also only contains the names of the women where the men which perpetrated the acts of violence which resulted in death, have been charged or convicted already.

While ministers claim to have prioritised victim support during lockdown, Ms Phillips explained that the government currently does not carry out any research into the data on the number of women that have died.

Ms Phillips, speaking in the Commons chamber said, “In this place we count what we care about.

“We count the vaccines done, the number of people on benefits, we rule or oppose based on a count and we obsessively track that data. We love to count data of our own popularity. However, we don’t currently count dead women.”

She went on to explain that, “Dead women is a thing we’ve all just accepted as part of our daily lives.

“Dead women is just one of those things. Killed women are not vanishingly rare. Killed women are common.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Society has ‘just accepted’ dead women”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.