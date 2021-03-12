Royal Mail Launches Sunday Delivery Service To Meet Demand.

Royal Mail as announced it is beginning a Sunday parcel delivery service to help major retailers tap into the online shopping boom. The company said it hoped to ‘usher in a new era’ of trusted, seven-day-a-week deliveries when the scheme begins next month. The postal service, which said this week that revenues had soared in the past year, has delivered a total of 496 million parcels in the last three months of 2020 – an all-time high.

Customers are now used to Sunday deliveries, which are part and parcel of services offered by online retailers such as global giant Amazon. Royal Mail will start off with a number of as-yet-unnamed major retailers before expanding over the year.

A new parcel hub, with the capacity to process a million parcels a day, is being built by the Royal Mail in Daventry, Northamptonshire- it is the second – and largest – parcel hub constructed to date.

Chief commercial officer Nick Landon said: “The UK already trusts us to deliver their purchases six days a week both quickly and conveniently. Now, for the first time, our posties will be doing the same thing seven days a week. The last year has reset so many customer expectations and the desire for even more convenient and even more frequent parcel deliveries has certainly been one of them.

“We always listen to our customers, both senders and recipients, and the ask here was clear: we love what you do Monday to Saturday, so please do the same on a Sunday. So that’s what we’re doing, as quickly as possible, so we can offer it to more and more customers across the course of this year.”

