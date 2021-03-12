RONDA’S Municipal Cleaning Company Acquires 200 New Side-Loading Rubbish Containers



María de la Paz Fernández, the mayor of Ronda, announced on Wednesday that the municipal cleaning company, Soliarsa, had acquired 200 new rubbish containers, at a cost of €180,000, to change the system that has been used until now in the streets of the town.

Currently, several streets have traditional containers that require people to use their hands to lift the lids and deposit the waste, so that many of them then stayed with their lid opened, but these new containers can be opened simply by pressing a pedal, without having to touch the container with the hands, and allowing the containers to close automatically afterwards.

-- Advertisement --



The councilor also explained that these are side-loading containers that will also have a better visual impact on the streets, and it is expected that in the coming weeks they will be placed in their preselected locations, since the equipment is already on the premises of Soliarsa.

Ms Fernández also assured that it is one of the most innovative models on the market and that some of them are equipped with a special lever so that they can be used without difficulty by people with disabilities.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ronda’s Municipal Cleaning Company Acquires 200 New Rubbish Containers”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.