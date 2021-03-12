Rob Rinder Touted To Replace Piers Morgan On GMB

ROB RINDER Touted To Replace Piers Morgan On Good Morning Britain

As Good Morning Britain bosses look into who they can replace Piers Morgan with, one name that has cropped up is that of 42-year-old Rob Rinder, a lawyer and TV host who viewers will already know for his daytime reality courtroom show, Judge Rinder.

Rinder has reportedly been friends for seven years with the current GMB co-host, the 50-year-old Susanna Reid, and an insider has told The Sun, “The dynamic between the two presenters would be instant because they have been good friends for years, even going on holiday together”.

They continued, “Though he is often associated with light-entertainment shows, Rob is a no-nonsense lawyer who has the intellectual gravity to tackle any subject. And viewers know he will bring a flamboyant element to GMB as well as a sense of fun”.

Rinder, who is openly gay, recalled a time he went on a holiday with Susanna to Ibiza, joking, “Susanna and I only go on holiday for the sex. It’s just me and her. We have sex morning, noon, and night.

Last year, the couple appeared on a ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ fundraising appeal on Celebrity Gogglebox for Channel 4, and their dynamic was pretty obvious.

GMB are currently filling the role made vacant by Piers Morgan’s resignation with 46-year-old Ben Shepherd, and it has been hinted that bosses might try out a rota system using several different presenters.

Potential names include that of one former stand-in, the 64-year-old Richard Madeley, with Eamonn Holmes’ name also cropping up, plus that of weatherman Apex Beresford, with whom Morgan had his argument before storming off the set.

