RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA Streets Resurfacing Begins and should last for four weeks



Francisco Salado, the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria saw works get underway this week in his town, starting with the execution of resurfacing works in Avenida de la Torre, after which they will move on to do the same in a dozen streets altogether in the four urban centres of the municipality.

Probisa Vías y Obras SLU will carry out the work, which is expected to last for four weeks in total, at a cost of €215,503.48

Said Mr Salado, “The objective is to correct the existing deficiencies in the municipality’s infrastructures to guarantee better conditions and maintenance, as well as safety and comfort for both pedestrians and drivers”.

He continued, “This government team fulfills its commitment by giving continuity to the investments that have been made to provide the municipality with better infrastructure”, with a plan that includes improvements to the pavement of the Los Millanes lane, in the south road of the shopping center, in a section of Ecuador Street, another of Chile Street, and another in Los Caleros.

Works will also be carried out on some sections of the Lavadero lane and the Lower Los Morenos lane, and the project is scheduled to finish in calle Mistral, Manuel Barón, Salvador Dalí and the overpass in calle Verdial, where prefabricated speed bumps with reflective milestones will be installed.

Pavements, including the corresponding horizontal signalling, will also be refurbished where required, and in some cases, the replacement of manhole covers, shafts, and gratings.

Sergio Díaz, the Councilor for Infrastructure, explained that “the pavement rolled in these locations is very deteriorated with the existence of deficiencies of various kinds such as sinkholes, subsidence, eroded or slippery areas, disintegrated pavement or irregularities”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

