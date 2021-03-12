Rapist Has Sentence Increased As Judges Rule It Was Too Lenient.

THREE judges decided on Thursday, March 11, that a rapist who locked a woman he met on a night out in his car and repeatedly attacking her, was given a sentence that was too lenient for his crimes.

34-year-old Olawale Hassan, formerly of Falcon Avenue Grays, was jailed for 10 years and two months last October for raping a woman, who he met earlier that night in a night club, repeatedly in a car in Western Esplanade, Southend.

At the court of appeal today, Lord Justice Bean, Mrs Justice Whipple, and Mr Justice Calver agreed to increase Mr Hassan’s sentence – meaning that on top of the 10 years and two months in prison, Hassan was given a three-year extended licence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Victoria De’ath said: “Olawale Hassan is dangerous and predatory individual and today’s result reflects the risk he poses to the public.



“He subjected the victim to an unimaginable ordeal which has had a lasting impact on her.



“I know she is very happy with today’s outcome.”

Following Hassan’s conviction and original sentencing, the victim spoke of the support she received from our specialist officers and encouraged other victims of sexual assaults to report them to us.

She said: “My message to everyone who has been a victim of rape is no matter how much you doubt and blame yourself thinking it’s all your fault, please, please call the police as soon as possible. Don’t be afraid to.



“I can’t stress enough how important it is for the police to collect as much evidence as they can as a soon as possible after the act itself.



“I can’t put into words how I felt after being raped and getting home other than being extremely scared, traumatised and still in shock and feeling so alone.



“I thought no-one would believe me but thank god for my mum’s best friend for encouraging me to phone the police on the day it happened to me.



“By phoning the police on the day I gave them all my clothes and didn’t wash until the next day as they had to send me to SARC (sexual assault referral centre) it was very traumatic but it was through no fault of their own, they are there to help you and collect all the evidence they can.



“They were extremely nice and apologetic but evidence is crucial.



“I can’t thank Essex Police enough for what they have done for me by supporting me and believing me.



“They offered me counselling to try and help me cope and process what had happened to me.



“At the time I felt I just couldn’t talk about it but in the end that made me worse and I feel now it’s become very clear after everything I need to finally open up and talk about it to get my mental health stable again.



“If I hadn’t of got the courage to phone the police that day I honestly don’t know what I would have done with my life and I don’t know where I would be today.



“I will be forever grateful for Essex Police for doing everything in their power to collect as much evidence as they could and getting my case to court.



“I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I have, but if there is a chance of me helping someone and you have been a victim of rape, my advice is to please phone the police as soon as possible.



“They are there to help you and give you the support, you need please be strong.



“Thank you again to Essex Police.”

