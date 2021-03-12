Puig voices prudent optimism

Linda Hall
INTERDEPARTMENTAL MEETING: Generalitat announced slightly relaxed measures Photo credit: GVA.es

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig recently admitted that the Valencian Community’s anti-Covid precautions were “the most cautious in Spain.”

These followed the guidance of experts and were also based on experience acquired over the last year, Puig said, as he insisted that “responsible de-escalation” was essential to prevent having to backtrack later.

The regional president also voiced prudent optimism when referring to the Janssen one-dose anti-Covid vaccine suitable for all ages.

Now authorised by the EU, it is due to reach the Valencian Community in April, Puig revealed.

This was great news, he declared, enabling the mass vaccinations that will herald a return to normality.

Puig was speaking after the regional government’s latest interdepartmental meeting that preceded the hoped-for relaxation of some restrictions.


A return to100 per cent capacity for bar and restaurant terraces and 30 per cent occupation inside were received with relief by the hospitality sector.

People may go to the gym once more and visit swimming pools. Up to 10 children are allowed in play centres and celebrations involving 20 people outdoors and 15 in the interior are now permitted.

The regional government had eased the strict rules to “facilitate work and economic activity,” Puig said. “It will also allow a little more social life and lift people’s spirits,” he added.


Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

