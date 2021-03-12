PHOTO released of Glasgow murder victim killed in Parkhead Flat.

The first photo has been released of murder victim Valerijs Litvins, aged 45, who was found dead in a Parkhead flat on Sunday. The body was discovered at shortly after 11pm on Sunday, and police have now launched a murder investigation.

Police have confirmed that the 45-year-old man was killed using a weapon and have encouraged anyone with any information to come forward.

It is believed that a fight could possibly have broken out earlier that night in the flat. Forensic experts attended the scene and were witnessed painstakingly processing the scene in the hopes of finding any evidence.

Police are hoping that CCTV footage from the area and in particular near the flat could lead to an arrest and have encouraged anyone with dash cam images to contact the police. They have even set up a portal to allow people to send in photos or footage directly to them.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said, “Officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries, checking CCTV and speaking to local residents in an effort to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

“However, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that would assist our investigation.

“We would be interested to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the street, or anyone who may have heard a disturbance in the area that night to contact us.”

