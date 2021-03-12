Officials Withdraw Virus Protecting Nasal Spray from Sale in Spain

OFFICIALS at the Spanish Agency of Medicines have withdrawn Taffix, a nasal spray which claimed to offer protection from viruses, from sale in Spain.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines has withdrawn the nasal spray from sale in Spain following an investigation.

The Taffix nasal spray, which claimed to stop any type of virus getting through the nasal cavities, has been withdrawn by the Spanish Agency of Medicines due to the doubts from clients and the scientists.

An investigation is being carried out at European level into the spray, leading Spanish health authorities to remove it from sale.

The spray had promised protection from contracting viruses, however Spanish health experts say its effectiveness had not been scientifically proven after carrying out various studies into it.

Researchers said there is no scientific evidence to confirm that the virus is blocked when it enters the nasal mucosa and did not recommend it for use to prevent infection.

The news comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced countries should carry on giving the AstraZeneca vaccine following concerns over side effects.

Countries including Norway have stopped giving the vaccine over side effect concerns, while Andalucia has announced it will suspend 1,200 of the vaccines from a batch.

Dr Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO, said: “It’s very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine. All that we look at is what we always look at: Any safety signal must be investigated.”

She added it was an “excellent vaccine.”

