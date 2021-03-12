NO increase in attacks on health care staff in Alicante during the pandemic

In commemoration of European Day Against Assaults on Doctors, the Alicante College of Physicians (COMA) has presented some surprising findings: the number of attacks on health care workers in the province remained exactly the same throughout the pandemic as the previous year.

COMA stated that there had been 18 reported attacks both in 2019 and 2020, something which the president of the organisation, Isabel Moya, feels is sure to draw “attention.” However, she cautioned that this number may only be the “tip of the iceberg” since so many incidents go unreported.

To this end, COMA has called for the creation of a single registry between collegiate bodies, the Ministry of Health and the State Security Forces and Bodies, with the aim of providing a true reflection of the “dimension of the problem”.

The vast majority of attacks are in the form of insults, followed by threats and coercion, and finally physical or mental injuries. Almost all of them are face-to-face, although “with the pandemic these insults and threats have also arrived electronically.”

Ms Moya believes that this situation is a consequence of both the “deterioration of education in principles” on the part of the public, and also due to “citizen frustration at the expectations placed on the universal health system.”

