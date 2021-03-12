News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Recycle it FINESTRAT now has recycling points for used cooking oil in the Old Town, La Cala and the Balcon de Finestrat and Terra Marina urbanisations. Residents have been asked to decant used oil into closed plastic bottles before depositing them in one of the four orange-coloured recycling containers.

Picture perfect ONLY 58 couples were married in Javea last year, compared with 120 in 2019. The drop was attributed to Covid travel restrictions, as couples from as far away as Valencia, Madrid and Bilbao frequently choose to marry in Javea owing to its Instagram-worthy backdrops for their wedding photos.

More stalls AS the Valencian Community’s stringent anti-Covid restrictions are gradually eased, all traders may again set up their stalls at Denia’s weekly open-air market in the Torrecremada district on Mondays and Fridays. In compensation, the town hall has cut the market’s customer-capacity by half to maintain social distancing.

Fire scare ARSONISTS in San Juan town set fire to furnishings removed from the publicly-owned Tiempo Libre residence which is currently being demolished. The vandals struck when operatives had left the site to have breakfast although the local fire brigade had the fire under control before it could spread further.

Temporary halt LINE 1 and Line 3 trams which link Alicante City’s Luceros station with Benidorm and Campello will stop running after the first trains on Sunday March 21 until 11.30am. A temporary bus service will cover this section of the route while engineers substitute the trams’ overhead power lines.

Too late SPAIN’S central government announced that it hopes to speed up administrative procedures and bring forward state-subsidised Imserso holidays. Pensioners’ winter breaks usually begin in the autumn and Valencian Community hoteliers, pressing for an early start, claimed that the government cannot now reactivate them in time for the summer.

