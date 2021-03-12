ALTHOUGH for years Netflix publicly accepted that people tended to share their password with friends, tough competition is making the company reconsider its position.

When you sign up for their online streaming you have to create a password, not just to protect you, but also to ensure that others can’t take advantage of watching the Netflix programmes free of charge.

In the agreement that you enter into with the company (but probably never read) it does state that account details should not be shared with anyone outside of your household.

-- Advertisement --



Research studies however suggest that out of its 200 million plus subscribers worldwide, as many as 40 million may share their password with friends, so Netflix is actively requesting confirmation from viewers whether they are in a household which includes a subscriber.

Everyone who watches Netflix, using a particular password can be traced to the subscriber and whilst it may be complicated, the company could police who is watching without having paid.

The problem for Netflix is that in the USA, its largest market, there are so many new platforms such as Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO MAX it can’t afford to have so many ‘freeloaders’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Netflix is starting to check that only subscribers are watching its streams”.