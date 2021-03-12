NAZANIN ZAGHARI-RATCLIFFE Reveals The Horror Of Being Detained In An Iranian Prison



Speaking with independent investigators, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has revealed the horror she suffered whilst detained for five years in the Evin prison in Iran, after being locked up accused of spying.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian aid worker, spoke of being interrogated for up to nine hours at a time in solitary confinement, and was threatened that if she didn’t agree to spy on the UK for Iran then her daughter Gabriella would be tortured, and taken away from her,

According to a report by The Times, which was also seen by the BBC, the 43-year-old says that she was also threatened with having her family – who lived in Tehran – incarcerated and tortured, and even the threat of execution, but claimed that “the most devastating of all” were the threats against her daughter, who is now six-years-old.

She also tells of being forced to endure bright lights and blaring TVs to stop her from sleeping, causing her to suffer sensory and sleep deprivation, whilst also undergoing extended isolation, having to tolerate prolonged handcuffing, chaining, and blindfolding, and being held in painful stress positions, whilst kept in a cell measuring just 6ft by 5ft, in solitary confinement.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe added, “The light was left on all the time. There was only a dirty mat on the floor with a thin blanket to sleep on. There were times I could not breathe”.

The aid worker also claims her captors told her that husband Richard “was a spy, that he had already left me, that he was lying to me, that he worked for the British intelligence service. They said he was unfaithful. They said he was not an accountant and that he had always been lying to me. They told me I had been fired from my job”.

After having an electronic tag removed, she now faces a court hearing on Sunday, where she will face separate charges relating to propaganda.

