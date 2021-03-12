NARCO submarine set to ship 2 tonnes of cocaine intercepted in Spain’s Andalucía

The National Police, working in conjunction with the authorities in Columbia, Holland, Portugal, the UK and the US, as well as Europol, have delivered a crushing blow to the international drug trade by seizing a huge 9-metre long submarine in Andalucía, the first of its kind to be intercepted in Spain. A total of 52 people have been arrested and 30 have been admitted to prison without bail.

The submarine was discovered in an industrial warehouse in Malaga and has the capacity to transport as much as two tonnes of cocaine. The vessel, which did not submerge completely once in the water, was designed to look like a pleasure craft to any patrols searching from the air.

-- Advertisement --



As part of the operation, police uncovered a sophisticated drug lab in Barcelona, together with 22 tonnes of coconut substrate impregnated with more than 300 kilos of cocaine.

A total of 47 searches were carried out throughout Tarragona, Barcelona, Gerona, Malaga, Castellon, Valencia, Murcia, Cadiz, Granada and Badajoz where more than 400 kilos of cocaine, 700 kilos of hashish and €100,000 in cash were discovered. Another fibreglass boat, measuring 15 metres in length and worth an estimated €300,000 was also seized.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Narco Submarine Intercepted In Spain’s Andalucía”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.