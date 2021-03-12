Murcia Politicians Clash Over No Confidence Vote

POLITICIANS in Murcia has been clashing over a proposed no confidence vote.

Politicians from all sides have come out to comment on the proposed no confidence vote in Murcia’s government.

The government, led by the Partido Popular (PP), was expected to lose the no confidence vote, which was brought by the opposing PSOE party and the PP’s coalition party, Ciudadanos.

However, today it was announced the leader of the PP, Fernando Lopez Miras, has offered government positions to three of the Cuidadanos politicians needed for the no confidence motion to pass, and that they have now agreed not to vote against him.

Lopez Miras said he was appointing, “as vice president, Isabel Franco, Minister of Industry and spokesperson, Valle Miguelez, Councillor for Employment, Francisco Alvarez.”

Ana Martinez Vidal, from Cuidadanos, who was until now spokesperson in the Executive of the Region of Murcia, and candidate to replace Lopez Miras in the regional presidency, criticised the move.

She said: “We are witnessing an attack and attempted purchase and corruption of a PP older than ever.”

Meanwhile, Fernando Lopez Miras said the no confidence vote must not be revoked. He said: “They must end the show now and withdraw the vote of no confidence.”

“We are maintaining the agreement signed in 2019 to give stability to the people of Murcia at the worst moment of the pandemic. A coalition of Podemos, PSOE and Ciudadanos is not going to give Murcia certainty or stability.”

Isabel Franco, vice president of the Region of Murcia, said: “Now is not the time for any game of political ambitions, there are no grounds for a motion of no confidence.”

