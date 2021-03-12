MISSING cat reunited with owner after twenty years – two days before it passed away

In a story that’s both heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time, an elderly cat was reunited with her long-lost owner after being missing for twenty years just two days before she passed away. Twenty-two-year-old Phoebe was handed into the RSPCA centre in Bridgemere in Chester after being found in a field. Staff were relieved to find that the cat was microchipped and that her owner, Christine Ball, lived nearby, but they were astonished to discover Phoebe had been adopted from that very centre – more than two decades previously.

Ms Ball told Nantwich News: “We were absolutely gobsmacked when we got a phone call from the RSPCA to say they had found Phoebe.

“She went missing when she was aged just two. We think someone probably took her and she somehow got lost because she always stayed close to home and didn’t venture far.

“We went looking for her with neighbours and posted leaflets all those years ago but to no avail.”

Her owner’s relief was short-lived, however, as Phoebe was in very poor health when she was found and began suffering seizures; after two days at home with her family, she was put to sleep.

Ms Ball added: “It was sad we found her and so soon afterwards we had to let her go. But it was nice to have some time with her especially as she really needed comforting during her hour of need.

“It did bring some closure to us and we are grateful she lived to such a ripe age, someone else must have really looked after her well. We are so grateful to the woman who found her and took her to the RSPCA.”

