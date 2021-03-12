Mercadona To Build A Brand New Supermarket In Ronda

MERCADONA To Build A Brand New Supermarket In the El Fuerte industrial estate in Ronda



María de la Paz Fernández, the mayor of Ronda, announced yesterday (Thursday 11) that supermarket chain Mercadona has asked the town hall for a building licence to construct a brand new facility in the El Fuerte industrial estate, above the La Torrecilla urbanisation of the town.

Mercadona already has a supermarket in the San Rafael neighbourhood of Ronda, which was recently refurbished to include services such as the preparation of daily food ready to eat at home, so they will simply transfer its business to the new premises once is was completed.

The mayor said about the project, “this is good news for Ronda since it represents the commitment of this important brand to the city”, pointing out that it had involved an administrative process that “has been long, but that will result in Ronda having a new establishment that will be created in an area of 8,000 square meters and an investment of six million euros is thus ended”.

It is hoped that the license, which has cost Mercadona €215,000, will be fully approved in the next two months, and construction works can begin that would take around 12 months, enabling the new facility to be operational in the first half of 2022.

Fernández pointed out that “this project will mean job creation during the works, income in the City Council and the revitalization of the local economy”.

Adding that new investment projects within the tourist and agricultural sectors will be announced shortly, and assured that there are investors who intend to start up several hotels in the town center and that plans to announce an ecological oil mill today, Friday 12, as reported by malagahoy.es.

