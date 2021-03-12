MEGHAN MARKLE was offered a ‘string of top royal mentors’ to help her acclimatise to Palace life

A Palace insider has revealed that Meghan Markle was offered the help of dozens of top royal advisers when she first joined the family, despite her claims in the tell-all interview with Oprah that she was given no support whatsoever. The Duchess told the talk show host that her husband Prince Harry had to show her how to curtsey properly before she was introduced to the Queen, and that she spent nights learning the National Anthem on Google.

However, Palace staff have come forward to refute the claims, and instead said that Meghan was offered a ‘string’ of mentors once she and Harry were engaged, but that she refused to listen to their advice.

-- Advertisement --



One source told the Daily Mail: “It is very disingenuous to make such a sweeping generalisation.

“There was a brilliant team of very experienced and loyal aides to help them.

“Sadly, she and Harry were willing to listen to no one. And that is the honest truth.”

The insider revealed that the Duchess was allowed to hand pick a staff team of 15, and the Queen even persuaded her trusted deputy private secretary Samantha Cohen to work with Meghan.

During the sensational two-hour long interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said:

“Unlike what you see in the movies, there’s no class on how to… how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal.

“There was none of that training that might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan Markle Offered A ‘String Of Royal Mentors’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.