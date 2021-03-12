Meghan Markel DID Make A Formal Complaint To Ofcom About Piers Morgan.

MEGHAN MARKLE DID make a complaint to Ofcom against Piers Morgan, who quit the breakfast show after an on-air row with a colleague that criticised him for ‘continuing to trash’ the duchess.

The Duchess of Sussex made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family. Meghan complained to ITV bosses about the former co-host of Good Morning Britain after he said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she laid bare her struggles.

She raised concerns with the broadcaster about the effect Morgan’s comments may have on the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems – and NOT about the former newspaper editor’s personal attack on herself.

It has now been revealed that Meghan’s complaint is just one of a total of 41,000 received by Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, which is now expected to fully investigate Morgan’s comments. An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of a standards complaint made on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex.”

