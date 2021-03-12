MARK DRAKEFORD Warns English Tourists To Stay Away From Wales This Easter



Speaking today (Friday 12) in Cardiff, at the Welsh Government’s press briefing, Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, made it very clear that nobody from outside Wales will be allowed to take a holiday in the country over Easter, saying he was “making the rules for people in Wales”.

He even went so far as to warn those involved in the tourism industry sector in Wales that if they were found to be taking bookings from anybody living outside of Wales then the proposed reopening on March 27, of the country’s tourism sector, could be halted, and holiday firms would be thrown back into lockdown.

Mr Drakeford said, “People who let accommodation should not be taking bookings from people who live outside Wales. England will still be in a position where their rules say to minimise travel, no holidays, no staying away from home overnight. And that means they will not be able to take advantage of accommodation in Wales”.

The First Minister continued, “The Government can only proceed on the basis that the law is going to be observed, and it’s for English authorities to enforce the English regulations. We will be talking with our local authority colleagues and with the police next week, just to see if there is anything we need to do to mobilise our own enforcement authorities”.

He stressed, “If the industry were to act irresponsibly, the penalty would be we wouldn’t be able to carry on reopening the industry. I know there are rogues in any part of life. But I think that the industry will absolutely recognise that we want to go beyond self-contained accommodation”.

Adding, “We want the tourism industry in Wales to have a longer and better season this year than we managed last year. We won’t be able to do that if people undermine the agreement that we have for how to proceed in that first step”.

