MAN UNITED Can Only Draw With AC Milan At Old Trafford in their Europa League clash
The current Serie A leaders, AC Milan, stole an incredible draw at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, in their Europa League clash with Manchester United, as Simon Kjaer headed home in the dying seconds of the match.
The Italians were without their star forward, the former United player, Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but two other former Red Devils stars were in the Milan lineup, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.
United captain Harry Maguire produced one of the most extraordinary misses of the season after 38 minutes, from one yard out, completely alone – it looked easier to score than miss – but he somehow shinned the ball against the post.
Just before Maguire’s miss, Franck Kessie had unleashed a terrific volley early in the game that flew past Dean Henderson and into the net, only for VAR to rule the strike out due to the ball brushing Kessie’s hand before he turned and fired home.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s masterstroke was to replace Anthony Martial in the break with 18-year-old, £37million Ivorian signing, Amad Diallo, whose header looked to have sealed the win for United just five minutes after entering the pitch, as Bruno Fernandes chipped the ball forward and Diallo got between defender and goalkeeper and expertly executed a flicked header back over Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net.
This result makes AC Milan the favourites to win the return leg next week at the San Siro, with an away goal in the bag as well.
