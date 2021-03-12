Man United Can Only Draw With AC Milan At Old Trafford

By
Chris King
-
0
Man United Can Only Draw With AC Milan At Old Trafford
Man United Can Only Draw With AC Milan At Old Trafford. image: Twitter

MAN UNITED Can Only Draw With AC Milan At Old Trafford in their Europa League clash

The current Serie A leaders, AC Milan, stole an incredible draw at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, in their Europa League clash with Manchester United, as Simon Kjaer headed home in the dying seconds of the match.

The Italians were without their star forward, the former United player, Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but two other former Red Devils stars were in the Milan lineup, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

-- Advertisement --

United captain Harry Maguire produced one of the most extraordinary misses of the season after 38 minutes, from one yard out, completely alone – it looked easier to score than miss – but he somehow shinned the ball against the post.

Just before Maguire’s miss, Franck Kessie had unleashed a terrific volley early in the game that flew past Dean Henderson and into the net, only for VAR to rule the strike out due to the ball brushing Kessie’s hand before he turned and fired home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s masterstroke was to replace Anthony Martial in the break with 18-year-old, £37million Ivorian signing, Amad Diallo, whose header looked to have sealed the win for United just five minutes after entering the pitch, as Bruno Fernandes chipped the ball forward and Diallo got between defender and goalkeeper and expertly executed a flicked header back over Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net.


This result makes AC Milan the favourites to win the return leg next week at the San Siro, with an away goal in the bag as well.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man United Can Only Draw With AC Milan At Old Trafford”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMercadona To Build A Brand New Supermarket In Ronda
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here