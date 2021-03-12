MAN UNITED Can Only Draw With AC Milan At Old Trafford in their Europa League clash



The current Serie A leaders, AC Milan, stole an incredible draw at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, in their Europa League clash with Manchester United, as Simon Kjaer headed home in the dying seconds of the match.

The Italians were without their star forward, the former United player, Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but two other former Red Devils stars were in the Milan lineup, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

United captain Harry Maguire produced one of the most extraordinary misses of the season after 38 minutes, from one yard out, completely alone – it looked easier to score than miss – but he somehow shinned the ball against the post.