A CUBAN resident of Palma, aged 32, is facing two and a half years in prison for using a spy camera in the home of his sister and brother-in-law.

According to the public prosecutor, he could hear and see what was happening in the apartment despite no longer living there.

-- Advertisement --



He denied having made any profit from the recording, and said that the device did not record any audio or video, just a motion sensor to warn him if anyone approached his room, where he kept valuable items.

He explained that didn’t trust his sister’s partner, suspecting abuse as well as fearing for his belongings, but he had been forced to leave the home because they couldn’t get along.

He added that they knew the camera was there.

Meanwhile, his brother-in-law said that the accused knew what he and his partner were talking about and reported him for abuse. He says that the details he gave the police could only be known if he listened to their conversations.

The defendant denied this and explained that his sister had told him about the abuse.

If found guilty, he could also face a fine of €5,400 for a crime against privacy.

His sister, who reported him, refused to testify in court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man facing prison for using a spy-cam in his sister’s home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.