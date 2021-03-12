Malaga Hoteliers Association Reject Andalucías Decision to Keep Most Businesses Closed From 6.0 Pm.

The Malaga Hoteliers Association (Mahos) has rejected the decision by the regional government to keep bars and restaurants shut in most of Andalucía from 6.0pmas “unfair and inappropriate”.

“The establishment of controls by health districts causes serious damage to many municipalities, with the case of Torremolinos as the most prominent example, along with several others on the Costa del Sol”, warned.

-- Advertisement --



The president of Mahos and the Andalucían Federation of Hospitality, Javier Frutos, stressed that Torremolinos, which marks the border between the Malaga and Costa del Sol health districts, has one of the lowest accumulated incidence rates of contagions of all the province, with 44.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days; “And yet it is at level 3 like its entire health district, which forces it to close the hotel business at 6:00 pm.”

Restriction criteria should change.

Frutos has stressed that this example “should lead the Ministry of Health to change the criteria for applying restrictions from health districts to municipalities as soon as possible since the economic damage and the injury that occurs is total and difficult to explain. Not only is Torremolinos, but Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Casares- they all have a lower incidence rate than the provincial and regional averages, and yet they suffer unequal treatment and that has confused and made angry businessmen and workers,” he said.

The Andalucían Federation of Hospitality put forward a proposal for a joint technical group, in which the sector could participate in the analysis, approach and application of restrictive measures in this scenario of remission of the pandemic.

The damage is being done unnecessarily.

This technical group, which would meet at a time established by the Ministry of Health, was proposed as a consultative body in which the hoteliers contribute the criteria aimed at causing the least possible damage to their sector in the de-escalation process in which we are, “but it is, unfortunately, what is happening, that damage is being done unnecessarily,”

An update on the situation regarding the results of the first meeting is due next week so please check for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Hoteliers Association Reject Andalucías Decision to Keep Most Businesses Closed From 6.0 Pm”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.