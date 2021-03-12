Laura Borras Elected New President of Catalan Parliament

CATALUNA’S parliament has held its first session under a new government, electing Laura Borrras as president.

Laura Borras, from the Junts party, won the election with 64 votes compared to 54 cast in favour of Eva Grandados, the Partido Socialista de Cataluña (PSC) candidate.

The vote was held in the first parliamentary meeting following Cataluna’s elections last month.

During the meeting, pro Catalan independence politician Ernest Maragall clashed with rival Carlos Carrizosa, leader of the Cuidadanos party, after Maragall claimed “there is no democratic normality” in Cataluña and spoke of “politician prisoners and exiles.”

Carrizosa denied the allegations, saying, “there are no political prisoners.”

Meanwhile at the same meeting, pro-independence parties applauded politician Meritxell Serret, who earlier this week surrendered to the Supreme Court after she fled Spain in 2017 following her part in the Catalan independence referendum which Spain’s central government declared illegal.

The news comes after the European Parliament lifted immunity from prosecution given to former president of Cataluña, Carles Puigdemont, allowing a European arrest warrant to be put back in place.

At the same meeting, parliament also voted to remove immunity from former ministers Clara Ponsati and Antoni Comin.

The politicians have announced they will appeal to the European Court of Justice for alleged “irregularities” in the procedures against them in the European Parliament.

The Catalan elections last month saw independence parties increase their share of the vote.

