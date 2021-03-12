Junta De Andalucía Allocates €2.1m To Improve Málaga Regional Hospital 

JUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA Allocates €2.1m To Improve The Málaga Regional Hospital



Elías Bendodo, the councillor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, on Monday 8 attended the inauguration of the expansion of the Anesthetic Recovery Unit and the new Neurosurgery operating room of the Regional Hospital of Málaga, two projects that have recently concluded, and that involved an investment of almost €2.1m by the Junta de Andalucía.

The Anesthesia Care and Resuscitation Unit has been expanded to attend to critical and more complex patients, and, as Mr Bendodo explained, there will now be a total of 28 beds that can provide post-anesthetic care, after invasive surgical interventions, and radiological procedures, works which involved an investment of more than €1m, incorporating €660,000 in works and more than €380,000 in equipment.

The construction of a third operating room for the Neurosurgery service recently concluded, which will make it possible to increase the number of patients the hospital can attend to.

Mr Bendedo said, “These works demonstrate the commitment of this Government to strengthen the health infrastructures of Málaga. The Málaga of the future has to talk about the improvement of its health centres because an autonomous community that aspires to be at the forefront has to have basic quality services. For this, public health must take the improvement steps it is taking”.

The minister was at the hospital as part of the celebration for International Women’s Day, during which the Delegation of the Government of Málaga honoured María del Mar Vázquez, the hospital’s manager, for her fantastic service and dedication to her role, especially during the increasingly difficult times of the pandemic.

He once again conveyed the appreciation of the Andalucían Government to all the health professionals for their commitment, effort, and dedication in the fight against the pandemic, emphasizing that it is public employees such as the manager of the center, “who make the Administration work perfectly greased and the Andalucíans; in this case, the people of Málaga receive the best possible public services from their administration”.

“The fight of public health in Andalucía against COVID has the face of a woman, and the success of that fight is being a success because we are managing to stop the pandemic better than in other places. She has the face of a woman. She has ensured, underlining the committed feminism that health professionals display every day. Always from the conviction that we must continue working to achieve equality between men and women”, added Bendodo.

He concluded that gender equality “is a matter of vital importance that this Government will always vindicate and defend, both on March 8 and the rest of the days of the year”, claiming that the feminism that the Andalucían Government defends “is not about banners or flags, but a real feminism to achieve changes and absolute involvement of women in all decisions”.

