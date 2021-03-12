JAÉN Mother Gives Birth To New Baby In Her Car at the side of the road



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), and a Guardia Civil patrol, after receiving a call at around 7:15am from a woman saying she was about to give birth in her car on the side of the road.

The incident occurred on the N-432 road in Castillo de Locubín, in the province of Jaén, when the woman was driving and suddenly realised that she had gone into labour, and her baby was going to be born, pulling her car over to the side of the road and calling for assistance.

On arrival at the scene, the Guardia Civil officers confirmed that the woman had already given birth to her baby and escorted the Jaén mother and her new-born baby to the hospital, as reported by malagahoy.es.

