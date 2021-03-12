Inditex does it again breaking the €1 billion profit barrier for 2020

EVEN the pandemic can’t stop the incredible growth of the world’s largest fashion retailer, Spain’s Inditex which made a €1.1 billion profit in 2020.

Yes, sales did drop by 28 per cent from €28.2 billion to €20.4 billion but online sales grew by 77 per cent to €6.6 billion and in the circumstances, a €1.1 billion profit is certainly a great achievement for the group.

According to Chairman Pablo Isla, “Inditex has emerged stronger after such a challenging year thanks to the amazing commitment displayed by everyone here at the company.”

Zara and Zara Home continue to be the most lucrative of the group’s businesses but all divisions saw significant sales despite the fact that at one time during 2020 every single one of its 6,829 stores was closed at some stage during the year.

It even managed to launch 25 additional online platforms throughout the world and 29 new stores as well as donating huge amounts of resources including face masks to different governments, charities and health services in a bid to assist in the fight against the pandemic.

Looking at Spain, it increased its purchasing from home suppliers and spent some €4 billion with them as well as paying tax (much of this in Spain) amounting to €4.8 billion.

