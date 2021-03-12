Hospital waiting list onslaught

AS the number of Covid-19 cases begins to descend, some hospitals are able to resume postponed operations and diagnostic procedures.

At Alicante General hospital, doctors and nurses are again working in the afternoon outside their normal hours to reduce waiting lists, with priority given to operations not requiring overnight stays.

Medical staff at the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa are also working afternoons, getting through the accumulation of delayed appointments for Ophthalmology and Orthopaedic patients who do not need to be admitted.

At present, according to the regional Health department, there is average 115-day wait for an operation in Alicante province, 20 days more than last month.

