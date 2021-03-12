Half of French Adults Say They’ll Refuse Covid Vaccine

HALF of French adults say they’ll refuse the Covid vaccine amid fears over the safety of the AstraZeneca jab

It’s been a bad week for the home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid jab as several countries have declared that they will suspend or limit its use, and now the latest polls in France show that some 50 per cent of the adult population are dubious about receiving the vaccine. Anti-vax websites in the country have sprung up overnight with many quoting French President Emmanuel Macron, who announced recently that the AstraZeneca jab “doesn’t work.”

Speaking at the end of January, Mr Macron said: “The real problem with AstraZeneca is just that it doesn’t work as expected, because there we have very little information.

“Today, everything suggests that it is almost ineffective for those over 65, and some say over 60.”

According to a poll by Ipsos Global Advisor and the World Economic Forum, just 40 per cent of the population of France said they wanted to take the vaccine, despite health authorities and the manufacturers claiming there is no correlation between the jab and the blood clots that have been observed in some patients.

French health sociologist Dr Caroline De Pauw told Sky News:

“When we do international studies we see that indeed the French are the ones who have the most doubts about vaccination. For example, the English are much more pro-vaccination than the French.”

