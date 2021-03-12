Guardia Civil Spotted in Nerja Drug Crack Down

POLICE from the Guardia Civil has been spotted out in force during a drug crack down in Nerja.

Officers from the Armed Institute are said to have arrested one resident, thought to be in his 20s, for allegedly selling narcotic substances, mainly hashish.

Half a dozen vehicles from the Armed Institute, from various specialised units, and around 20 officers were seen in the street near the bus station arresting the man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking.

According to one publication, the man is being investigated for selling narcotic substances at retail on the street, mainly hashish.

The large police presence caused concern in Nerja after traffic was cut while a home search was being carried out.

The Guardia Civil’s investigation continues and they have reportedly not ruled out making further arrests. They have also not released any further details over the drugs seized.

The news come after officers arrested ‘El Tapi,’ the leader of a Malaga hashish gang who had been wanted by police.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested ‘El Tapi,’ thought to be the leader of one of the biggest hashish gangs on the Costa del Sol, on crimes against public health.

As reported by the Guardia Civil he organised and directed the transport of hashish from the coasts of Morocco to Andalucia.

According to police, it was not easy to arrest the suspect, as he employed several gang members to provide security and cover his tracks.

However, the authorities have now arrested him after investigators from the Armed Institute had been carrying out continuous arrests of members of the gang since last summer, finally arresting 46 alleged group members.

