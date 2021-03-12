Guardia Civil find body of man suspected of shooting elderly neighbour

GUARDIA CIVIL found the body of a man suspected of shooting his 84-year-old neighbour in Villanueva de Henares, Palencia.

The man was found lying face down in his home with a shotgun next to him so Guardia Civil suspect that he shot himself.

The officers had not searched the houses in the area, but had asked locals not to leave their homes until the suspect was apprehended. They had been searching the mountains in the area with officers from Burgos and Cantabria.

The shooting occurred at around 12.50pm, today, Friday, March 12, the authorities reported. The victim was a 63-year-old man.

The suspect, now dead, fled the area and was said to be wearing camouflage garments. Guardia Civil warned that he was armed and dangerous, and released details of vehicles he might have been using.

The reason for the shooting is not yet known. Witnesses called the Castilla y Leon 112 Emergency Services, but when paramedics arrived, they were only able to certify the man’s death due to the gunshot wound. The shooting took place near the home of the alleged attacker.

