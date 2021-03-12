Guardia Civil Arrests ‘One of Italy’s Most Dangerous Criminals’

THE Guardia Civil have arrested one of Italy’s most dangerous criminals.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man in Barcelona after he was wanted in Italy suspected of being one of the leaders of a large criminal organisation operating on five continents.

This arrest, which was carried out by the Central Operational Unit (UCO), was initiative coordinated with EUROPOL through its ITOC operation into Italian organised crime against ‘Ndrangheta and drug trafficking.

The Guardia Civil said the man, named as GR, was wanted for drug trafficking, money laundering and belonging to a mafia organisation.

The investigation began when the Guardia Civil were alerted by the French authorities that the criminal could be in Catalonia.

After contacting Italian investigators, the Guardia Civil learned Romeo was considered one of the “most dangerous fugitives linked to the ‘Ndrangheta’ mafia.”

According to police, the man was one of the group’s most important leaders and had been wanted for several years.

The Central Operational Unit (UCO) said they “moved quickly to verify the evidence obtained and, with the help of the Judicial Police Unit of Catalonia (UPJZ), it was possible to locate to a family member closely linked to GR, establishing an intense and discreet surveillance into them hoping that he could somehow contact the fugitive, or provide any clue as to his whereabouts.”

The surveillance paid off when the officers were able to locate an address where the suspect lived and whose location had been unknown to investigators.

Officers watched the home as the suspect left, before later arresting him in Barcelona.

The man was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in international drug trafficking.

