Grieving Mum Faces £10k Fine and Court for Releasing Balloons in Honour of Her Father-In-Law

A GRIEVING mum faces a £10k fine and court for releasing balloons in honour of her father-in-law.

Vicki Hutchinson, 34, has been charged with breaking lockdown rules after she allegedly hosted a balloon release gathering in honour of her father-in-law who died from the coronavirus. Allegedly she hosted a party which saw more than 30 people gather in Peterlee, County Durham in order to release balloons.

The mum has been accused of organising the event for her father-in-law Ian Stephenson who sadly died from the Coronavirus in November. He was only 58 at the time of his death.

Speaking to Teeside Live, Vicki explained that, “I understand we were in tier four but to hit a family who have just lost their father, how are you expecting families to pay these sort of fines?

“I asked people to social distance and wear a mask, I thought if everybody was distanced I didn’t see what the problem would be.

“I thought with it being outside there was lots of social distancing on a massive field.”

“I’m not paying you anything.

“There are lots of people out there struggling, businesses have been locked down left, right and centre, James has lost his dad and you want to take £10,000 off people.

“I think it’s absolutely horrendous.”

Although Vicky’s Facebook account had been used to organise the event, she claims that she was not the organiser.

A Durham Police spokesperson said, “This is an active case and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment before the conclusion of that hearing.”

