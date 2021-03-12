Granada Police Arrest Six Professional Shoplifters

GRANADA National Police Arrest Six Professional Shoplifters operating in the city



The National Police in Granada have arrested four women and two men, aged between 28 and 52 years, all of Spanish nationality, on charges of suspected theft of clothing and cosmetic products, worth more than €1,000, from six different establishments in and around the centre of Granada.

Out of the six arrested, three of them had five previous arrests each for shoplifting, and the other three also had previous police records for shoplifting.

Police officers were already aware of the existence of a gang of organised shoplifters who had been reported operating in the city’s stores during the last few days and had established a plan to locate, carry out surveillance, and arrest the alleged culprits, which paid off when they finally caught up with them.

Their modus operandi was that they split into two groups of three, each group operating on its own side of the street, entering the busiest shops and acting as normal customers browsing the goods, working independently, but continually in communication with each other.

After choosing their items, they would proceed to the changing rooms where they would remove the security tags with special tools, out of sight of the surveillance cameras, then place the goods into a bag which they had already brought into the shop with them, and leave the shop as any normal innocent customer would do, as though they were not interested in buying anything.

In Pulianas they chose a large fashion outlet store, and a large sporting goods store, while in the city centre they hit three clothing stores and a large cosmetics store, stealing leggings, jeans, tracksuits, polo shirts, T-shirts, and 12 cosmetic products.

Still following the thieves, the officers observed the two gangs meeting up in a car park to place the stolen items into their two vehicles, which is when they pounced on the criminals, and discovered the stolen goods in the vehicles, with the clothing labels intact, and a search of the detainees uncovered the tools used for removing the security tags from the items in the stores.

The stolen goods were returned to the original shops, and the six detainees were handed over to the criminal court for sentencing, as reported by granadadigital.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada Police Arrest Six Professional Shoplifters”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.