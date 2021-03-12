George Floyd’s Family Awarded $27m In ‘Wrongful Death’ Lawsuit By Minneapolis Court.

George Floyd’s Family have been awarded $27 (€22.60)million following his death at the hands of Minneapolis Police. A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Minneapolis City Council by Floyd’s family was settled for an eight-figure sum today, Friday, March 12, after unanimous agreement by the city’s councillors.

As he announced the payout, a spokesman for Floyd’s family said $500,000 (€418,432) would be set aside to help improve the late security guard’s old community. The lawsuit was filed last July and accused Minneapolis Police Department of using ‘unjustified, excessive and illegal’ force while arresting Floyd, 46, shortly before his death.

Floyd died in the Minnesota city last May after policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes 46 seconds. Alexander Kueng, had his knees on Floyd’s upper legs while their colleague J. Thomas Lane gripped Floyd’s handcuffed arms.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd gasped, pleading about 20 times. His final words reminded many of those of Eric Garner, who died during a police chokehold in 2014.

When Floyd fell unconscious, the officers didn’t move. Chauvin and the other officers released their grip only when an ambulance arrived — nearly two minutes after Keung first reported he could not find a pulse, according to prosecutors. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jury selection for Chauvin’s murder trial is currently underway, with prosecutors set to open the case next week- the ex-police office has denied second and third-degree murder.

Defence lawyers claim George died because of a pre-existing heart condition, drugs in his system, and an undiagnosed Covid infection. Prosecutors maintain that he died with those conditions – but because of the actions of Chauvin during his arrest. Three other officers – Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – have been charged with aiding and abetting the killing, and will be tried at a later date, they deny the allegations.

