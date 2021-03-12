Fiestas aren’t what they used to be

Linda Hall
Fiestas aren't what they used to be
COMMON FRONT: Marina Alta councillors recently discussed their local fiestas’ policies Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

SIXTEEN Marina Alta towns issued a communique regarding this year’s fiestas or, more correctly, the lack of them.

“Owing to uncertainty about local fiestas in 2021 and the lack of clear directives from the Generalitat, various Marina Alta municipalities decided to unite in a common front,” the statement declared.

Eighteen councillors met via Zoom to discuss the situation and learn more about their neighbours’ views regarding the fiestas situation.

Although local fiestas were still some months away, the current situation suggested there could be no massively-attended events, they conceded.

Instead, they agreed the accent would be on open-air cultural events with set numbers, social distancing and health and safety measures.

Inevitably, there could be none of the makeshift bars or open-to-all clubhouses that are inseparable from local fiestas.


“Nobody likes this situation but we have to adapt and accept that, for the time being, fiestas won’t be what they were,” the councillors declared.

Each municipality had its own fiestas and idiosyncrasies but Covid-19 affected them all in the same way, they pointed out.

“We shall go on adapting to circumstances and regulations. Whatever happens we hope to be able to count on cooperation and responsible conduct,” the statement ended.


