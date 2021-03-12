EDINBURGH Zoo welcomes the UK’s only baby koala and reveals his adorable native name

Although the koala joey was born in Edinburgh Zoo last June, zookeepers have only gotten their first look at him this month. Around the size of a jellybean when they are born, baby koalas move straight into their mother’s pouch and remain there for several months until they are big enough to ride on her back. Now that the exciting moment is finally here, staff have been able to determine that the new addition – the only koala joey currently in the UK – is a boy, and they have christened him Dameeli in honour of his native home in Australia.

Lorna Hughes, animal team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “Dameeli is doing well and grows bigger and more confident every day.

“At eight months old, he has ventured out of mum Kalari’s pouch and will soon start exploring on his own.

“We wanted to give him a name which would pay tribute to the koala’s native home, and sent a list of suggestions to one of our amazing patrons who whittled it down to Dameeli.

“It has been a hard few months for us as a charity, but the ongoing support from the public, members and patrons has been outstanding.

