Court declares father exempt from paying maintenance to idle son

A COURT has declared a father exempt from having to pay maintenance to his 20-year-old son, who neither studies nor works, so as “not to perpetuate his idleness and passivity”.

In July 2020, his parents’ divorce decree established, that his father must pay him €75 per month in maintenance.

The boy had no income and, at that time, the court in Lugo considered that he had to give him a margin of time to be able to find a job.

However, the young man’s father appealed the decision, considering that his son had not found, or even looked for, a job. The Provincial Court of Pontevedra agrees with him and exempts him from paying the money because the judge considers that, by doing so, it is just perpetuating the youth’s idleness.

He dropped out of school in 2017 without obtaining his Compulsory Secondary Education diploma because he said he didn’t want to continue studying. However, he had not actively sought for a job or even registered as a jobseeker with the unemployment office.

According to national news source, the father’s lawyer said that he had had long enough to find work and had admitted himself that he had not event tried.

The Civil Code declares that the obligation to maintain a child ceases when there is misconduct or lack of application to work.

In this case, the father and son have absolutely no relationship with each other because the young man has refused to answer the phone when he rung him or even speak to him on the street.

