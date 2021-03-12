WORKERS from a construction company found a human skull while carrying out refurbishment work in a house located in the historic centre of La Laguna, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The discovery occurred in a property located in Callejon Amargura, which links Calle Consistorio (where the Headquarters of the Local Police and part of the City Hall are located) and Calle Santo Domingo, very close to the square and the parish of Santo Domingo, or the Post Office building.

-- Advertisement --



National Police officers from the La Laguna Police Station attended the scene.

The crime scene investigators and Judicial Police, as well as a forensic doctor and the on duty coroner were also in attendance.

The skull may be quite old, according to local sources. Tests will now be carried out to reveal more details about the find.

Some reports suggest that other bones may also have been found by the construction workers who were carrying out the work in the house, but this has not been confirmed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Construction workers find skull during refurbishment”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.