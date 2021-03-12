Committee agrees Mazarron’s Phoenician ship should come out of the sea

A COMMITTEE of 12 experts has agreed that the best step to take with the Phoenician ship on the seabed off Mazarron, is to extract it from the water.

The experts, appointed by the Ministry of Culture, the Regional Government and Mazarron City Council to decide the future of the ship of La Isla, have agreed that it should be extracted in order to safeguard what they call a “jewel” of underwater archaeology.

They must now come up with a plan on how and when the 2,600-year-old ship will be rescued.

This means that the plan is back in the same place it was two years ago, when the Ministry of Culture already had a plan to rescue and restore the ship, but the plans were aborted in favour of declaring the ship an asset of cultural interest and protecting the site.

According to local Spanish daily, La Verdad, the decision of the team of experts, endorsed by the General Directorate of Fine Arts, says that the conservation and restoration work of the remains will be carried out in the Arquatec laboratories of the National Museum of Underwater Archeology (Arqua) of Cartagena, although it has not yet been revealed how or when work will start to bring it out of the water or where it will go once it is recovered, although the city council has suggested building a museum dedicated exclusively to the shop and the site. In any case, once restored, it will go on show to the public.

The next step, the ministry has said is to organise an international conference in collaboration with UNESCO to find the safest way to extract the ship.

The work approved back in 2019 at a cost of almost €100,000, which had the support of Mazarron City Hall, planned to dismantle the hull in eight pieces to extract it, and idea which many did not really support.

