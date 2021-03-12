CASTILLA Y LEON suspends vaccinations with AstraZeneca doses as a precautionary measure

The regional government of Castilla y León has decided to temporarily suspend vaccinations against coronavirus with the remaining doses of batch number ABV5300 of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, distributed in mid-February throughout the region. The decision follows several countries pulling the jab after claims it was linked to blood clots in patients.

The Ministry of Health of the region said that no serious adverse effects had been registered but that they were taking a precautionary measure. Earlier on Friday, March 12, Andalucía’s Health Minister Jesús Aguirre announced that the Community would be putting 1,200 doses of the vaccine “on stand-by” until a full investigation had been conducted.

“It is important to insist on the eminently precautionary nature of the measure adopted, even more so when in the framework of the preliminary investigations begin carried out by the European pharmaceutical regulatory authorities through the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the EMA and other countries of Europe, including Spain, there is no relationship between the episodes of affected patients and the batch of vaccines involved in this situation,” the government of Castilla y Leon said in a statement.

The EMA’s safety committee (PRAC), which met to review all claims of side effects related to the AstraZeneca vaccine has said that they have not yet found any link.

They said: “There is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine.”

