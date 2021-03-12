CARBONERAS Health Centre benefits from €107,000 Investment in Spain’s Almeria.

The Regional Ministry of Health and Families has completed the expansion works on the Carboneras health centre in Almeria. The Andalucian Government’s investment plan for health infrastructures totalled some €6.2 million, and the Carboneras health centre has seen an investment of €107,000 in order to complete extension works.

The health centre was visited by the territorial delegate of Health and Families, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, the mayor of Carboneras, José Luis Amérigo, and the delegate of the Junta de Andalucia in Almería, Maribel Sánchez Torregrosa who explained how with the completion of the Carboneras health centre work, “we finish the 79 works launched by the Regional Ministry of Health in different towns of the province.” These works have seen new services and spaces created in local healthcare environments.

-- Advertisement --



The health centre expansion work has enabled better management of potential Covid-19 patients.

The delegate spoke of their gratitude for Almeria’s health workers fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic and gave thanks for “the great work being done by primary care in Almeria, which is carrying out its daily work on the front line in the fight against the virus in a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic“.

The delegate went on to add that “we are currently focusing on vaccination with a total of 78,286 doses administered and a total of 22,213 people with the second dose.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Carboneras Health Centre benefits from 107,000 Euro Investment”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.