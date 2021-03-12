Ex-British Cycling And Team Sky Chief Doctor Dr Richard Freeman Found Guilty Of Ordering Banned Testosterone.

FORMER British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been found guilty of ordering banned testosterone in 2011 “knowing or believing” it was to help dope a rider. A medical tribunal ruled Freeman ordered Testogel with the knowledge “it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.”

He had previously admitted 18 of 22 charges, but denied the central charge regarding the purpose of the order, H is hearing will resume on March 17, which is when the tribunal will consider if Freeman’s “fitness to practise is impaired.” The ‘seismic’ verdict, announced today by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester, will send shockwaves through British sport and raise questions about the decade-long success of British Cycling and Team Sky. -- Advertisement --

Announcing the verdict the chair of the MPTS, Neil Dalton said: “The tribunal had found that you, Dr Freeman placed the order, and obtained the Testogel, knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance. The motive for your action was to conceal conduct.”

The protracted case, which was expected to last a month when it began in February 2019, dragged on for more than two years.

The General Medical Council had maintained throughout the hearing that Freeman “crossed the line and went way beyond it” by purchasing banned testosterone for an unnamed rider – and then used a “pattern of lies” to cover up his tracks. The MPTS, after considering all the evidence, found that on the balance of probabilities, that Freeman had indeed done so.

Freeman, who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling between 2009 and 2017, had already admitted to 18 of the 22 charges against him including purchasing banned testosterone, lying to the UK Anti-Doping Agency, providing inappropriate treatment to non-riding staff, and keeping haphazard records.

