BIDEN looks towards ‘virus independence’ day in the US as he orders a vaccination acceleration

In his first televised primetime address on Thursday night, March 11, US president Joe Biden told Americans he hopes the nation can celebrate the 4th of July as “independence” from coronavirus but stressed that he still needs “everyone to do their part.” He called on the states to ensure that one of the three vaccinations currently in play was made available to every adult by May 1 in a bid to accelerate the process toward Independence Day.

“A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence, and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths,” the president began.

He added that now was not the time to relax safety measures, and encouraged all Americans to get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“If we do all this, if we do our part, we do this together, by July Fourth there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard, or in your neighbourhood, and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” he added.

“That doesn’t mean large events, with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together. After this long hard year that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.”

