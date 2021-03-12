Banksy Drawing Expected To Raise Millions For NHS

BANKSY drawing expected to raise millions at auction for the NHS

A drawing created by infamous artist Banksy as a tribute to health care workers during the pandemic is set to go to auction at Christie’s on March 23, with the proceeds going directly to the NHS. The Game Changer was donated to the Southampton Hospital in May 2020, and while the original is expected to fetch an impressive €4 million (£3.5 million) in the sale, a copy will remain in its original pride of place.

The unique piece features a little boy playing with a nurse doll who is wearing a mask and a cape, and the child appears to have chosen this toy over Superman and Batman.

Last month, a Banksy depicting a girl playing with a hula-hoop caused uproar when it was removed from a wall in Rothesay Avenue in Nottingham and sold to Brandler Galleries in Essex for a “six-figure sum”. Outraged locals criticised the removal of the mural, which mysteriously appeared in October 2020 when Nottingham was facing some of the highest Covid infection rates in the country.

More recently, on March 1, graffiti appeared on the side of Reading prison on March 1 showing a prisoner escaping over the walls.

Twitter users took snaps of the potential Banksy artwork, with one user writing: “Has Banksy joined the cause to Save Reading Gaol? Nice Oscar Wilde reference.”

Another wrote: “Looks like Banksy paid a visit to Reading Prison last night”

