SPANISH health minister has confirmed that the batch of AstraZeneca doses under investigation for causing blood clots was also used in Spain.

Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias has confirmed on Friday, March 12 that the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines which are currently under investigation over a possible link with blood clots was used to inoculate people in Spain against Covid, but absolutely no adverse effects have been reported.

Speaking on RNE’s Las Mananas programme this morning, Ms Darias insisted that “AstraZeneca is a safe vaccine. This is what the European Medicines Agency and the Spanish Medicines Agency say.” She added that “there is no causal effect between the vaccine and blood clots.”

-- Advertisement --



The EMA safety committee (PRAC), which met on Thursday to review all cases of thrombosis and other conditions related to blood clots, concluded that, for now, “there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine.”

“The number of these events in vaccinated people is not greater than the number observed in the general population,” said the EMA, which received the notification of 30 cases of similar episodes among about five million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

Despite the findings, a number of countries have decided to halt or limit the rollout of the vaccine until further investigations are completed.

"La vacuna de AstraZeneca es segura. En España ese lote ya está suministrado. La vigilancia es máxima, pero podemos estar tranquilos" 🔸Programa especial desde el Hospital Puerta de Hierro. Hemos hablado con @CarolinaDarias, ministra de @sanidadgob.https://t.co/3h0G7B6EDN https://t.co/dutNyhEyfs — Las Mañanas de RNE (@LasMananas_rne) March 12, 2021



________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “AstraZeneca Doses Under Investigation Were Used In Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.